Anne Hathaway makes surprising confession about 'Devil Wears Prada'

Anne Hathaway made a trip down memory lane and reminisced about her role in Devil Wears Prada.



The 41-year-old actor sat with Vanity Fair to re-watch some of her iconic roles in the past, including the 2006 comedy musical.

Just as the shot begins where Hatheway’s character, Andy, goes into the office of Miranda Priestly (played by Meryl Streep), she gasped, paused the video.

She then confessed, “Just so you understand, all of you have seen this movie way more recently than I have. It's been, if not over a decade, maybe two decades since I've seen this movie”.

“So this is, like, amazing”, she added.

Moving forward, as Meryl Streep appeared on-screen, Hathaway commented on the way the Mamma Mia! actress carried herself and revealed she was willing to “absorb everything” the legendary actress did on set.

The mother of two was also asked if she expected this film to be a hit, to which she replied, “Yeah, I did. Not as huge as it's become, but it just had a magnetic quality to me, that I had to be a part of it.”

She said, “I didn't realize it was gonna have such a lasting impression, so I didn't realize it was gonna leave such a legacy”,after mentioning the movie became a cultural "touchstone for many people­".

It is worth noting here that Devil Wear Prada was a huge hit, making over $326 million in box office sale­s worldwide.

However, the Oscar-winning actress previously admitted a preference to leave the classic film in the past and wished to move on from this iconic role.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Podcast, she confessed, “Sometimes things should be cherished and preserved in this bubble and it’s okay”.