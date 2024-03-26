Kanye West, Kim Kardashian heartbreaking split cause revealed

The reason for the divorce of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West was boiled down to the latter's 'unpredictable' personality, the SKIMS founder reveals.



Switching to her unfiltered version, the fashion mogul said on the recent episode of the Big Boss show, "I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he is the richest black man in America, a talented legit genius who gave me four incredible kids."

"So when I divorced him you have to know it came down to just one thing, his personality."

The pair officially parted ways in November 2022. In the filing of divorce, the mother-of-four mentioned the reason for the split as "irreconcilable differences."

Not to mention, Kim apparently was not happy in the union because of the distance between the duo.

"After turning 40 this year, I realised, like, No, I don’t want a husband that lives in a completely different state,” she previously shared on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

"To me, I thought, Oh my god, that’s when we’re getting along the best, but then that is sad to me and that’s not what I want."

"I want someone that we have the same shows in common. I want someone who wants to work out with me."