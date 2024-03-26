George, Charlotte, Louis at danger of getting bullied in school amid Kate's cancer

File Footage

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s kids should be protected from school bullies amid the tragic diagnosis of their mother’s cancer, suggested a royal expert.



In her emotional statement, the Princess of Wales revealed she has explained to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis that she has cancer in a way that is “appropriate for them.”

She said that the news of her cancer “came as a huge shock,” and she and Prince William have been doing everything “we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

Discussing Kate’s emotional statement on GB News, host Bev Turner said she was "moved" by her words before noting that the Princess needed time before telling her kids about her cancer.

The expert said that Kate "wanted to tell her children in her own time" before suggesting that she "didn't want to be pushed into it" despite overwhelming social media backlash.

"She's got them off for Easter for 2 or 3 weeks now, and she can talk to them and keep them close," Turner commented.

To this, Sarah Vine chimed in saying that it was "quite lucky" that George, Charlotte and Louis are "still quite young," otherwise they may have "found out” about their mom’s condition “on the internet.”

"It's very important to try and manage the children, because it's just really frightening knowing that your mother's ill and they will be probably having a lot of questions,” she said.

Agreeing to Vine, host Andrew Pierce said, "And also kids on the playground are cruel, and it's better that it's not exposed to the kids on the playground just yet."