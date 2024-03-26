Experts unmask Sylvester Stallone plastic surgeries

For quite some time, the ageless face of Sylvester Stallone invited fans' curiosity leading some doctors to believe the megastar had gone under the knife to maintain sharp features.



Several plastic surgeons offered their insights stating the Rocky star had his face done during his career.

“Sylvester Stallone looks like he’s definitely had some work done. His strong jawline and tight neck look like they’ve been maintained with a well-performed lower facelift,” Dr. Adam Hamawy told Closer Weekly.

“He’s also had an upper and lower eyelid lift and a browlift that really gives everything away. Those brows look really over-pulled. While high, arched brows can look great on a woman, brows that are too high can look awkward on men.”

Another expert Dr. Andrew Miller shares his fellow professional assessment. “It looks like he may have had his lids done as well as a browlift because of the difference in his lid crease and brow height,” he continued.

“He may have also had at least a mini facelift to keep his jawline smooth.”

It is pertinent to mention here Sylvester was once admitted to getting surgery on his face's left side due to a sign of scar at the birth.

“People see this scar and think I’ve had a facelift. What they don’t notice is that I don’t have a scar over here by my right ear. What do they think? That I could only afford to have half of it done?”

Not to mention, the veteran actor has a lax view on plastic surgery, arguing, “Sure. Why not do it?” adding, “You have body work done on your car.”