Who wrote Benzino's diss track of Eminem?

Eminem was the target of multiple Benzino diss tracks. But, the latter revealed he had someone help with the songs. Some pointed fingers at Cassidy, but, the rapper fully denied the allegations.



In his freestyle track Mind Capacity, the Philadelphia rapstar dismissed the accusations of being the ghostwriter on Slimy Shady's diss tracks.

But, in a twist, the 41-year-old rapped he wrote for someone secretly who actually worked as a ghostwriter on the diss songs of the Grammy winner.

“I ain’t ghostwrite Benzino diss, that’s bogus/In the past I ghostwrote for the writer that ghostwrote it.”

The rap track comes on the heels of Benzino's latest dig at Eminem in their decades-old rivalry and his revelation about the use of ghostwriting on the two tracks targeting the latter.

“I was in the studio with some guys and I was writing and they were passing me lines,” he shared on Instagram Live.

“Yeah, you have a team. It’s alright, I’m sure Eminem is in the studio with Royce and Royce gave him lines.”

He continued, “All of the amazing lyricists that he’s been around, you don’t think that they ain’t give him a line or two? It’s hip-hop, it’s okay.”

Noting, “The bottom line was I spit it, and the bottom line was I killed it. And the bottom line was that a lot of that **, I’ve been researching for years.”