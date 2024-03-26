 
Jennifer Lawrence says ‘no' to $6 billion franchise

Web Desk
March 26, 2024

The last six films of the Jurassic Park franchise have crossed $6 billion at the box office. But, Jennifer Lawrence reportedly passed on the role in the upcoming installment of the series.

As reported by Puck News, the Oscar winner declined the Gareth Edward-helmed movie leading Scarlett Johansson to be the front-runner for the role.

Not to mention, Jennifer is said to "make her own rules." Insiders call her "one of the most outspoken, strong-willed actresses in Hollywood and is unapologetic about that.”

Her reported decision may reflect this mindset thinking about her alleged decision to let go of Jurrasic Park.

In another instance, close ones of The Hunger Games were concerned over a nude scene in No Hard Feelings. But, the 33-year-old had done it anyway.

“Everyone in my life and my team is doing the right thing and going, ‘Are you sure'"?

She continued, “I didn’t even have a second thought. It was hilarious to me.”

