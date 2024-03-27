Prince Harry, Meghan Markle caused ‘problem' over Kate Middleton cancer reveal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were strategically given the news of Kate Middleton’s cancer.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have been in a rift with Royals back at home in the UK, were informed of Kate’s condition ahead of her official announcement last week.

Speaking about the strategic inflow of information, royal author Tom Quinn revealed: "Harry and Meghan were told about Kate's cancer diagnosis, but only a very short time before the television announcement," Quinn said.

"Telling them was a huge problem for the palace, because if they'd left Meghan and Harry in the dark until Kate's TV broadcast there was a real risk the couple would have complained that once again the royal family was treating them badly."

He continued: "Telling them shortly before the TV broadcast meant they couldn't complain about being ignored while at the same time the palace would know there was less of a risk the couple might spill the beans before Kate's broadcast."

This comes as the Sussexes shared a statement responding to Kate’s diagnosis.

They said:"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."