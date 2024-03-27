 
menu

Prince Harry doing all to ‘win back' Prince William in next face off

By
Web Desk
|

March 27, 2024

Prince Harry is trying hard to make amends with Prince William for his upcoming trip to the UK.

The Duke of Sussex, who is set to land in his homeland this May, wants to make things work with his elder brother, especially after Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis.

A source exclusively tells The Mirror: "Prince Harry will do all he can to 'win' back his brother Prince William on his trip to England - but he knows it will take time. He will do all he can to let his brother know he is there for him and to repair that bond. He knows it won't be easy. e wants nothing more for them to get back to how they once were.”

They add: “He knows it will take time, and Harry is ready to put in the work as he is determined to have his family back and show support."

This comes as royal author Tom Quinn noted how Harry’s outlook is set to change amid health crisis in the Royal Family:

"Given Kate's cancer diagnosis, Harry will certainly make efforts to see his brother and Kate when he returns to the UK in May – if it happens at all it's to be a very brief carefully choreographed meeting and organised to last a short time so that the brothers can avoid any difficult conversations,” he noted.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles to attend major event alongside Queen Camilla amid cancer

King Charles to attend major event alongside Queen Camilla amid cancer
Zayn Malik says ‘I'm interested' for collab with THIS singer: ‘Sick voice'

Zayn Malik says ‘I'm interested' for collab with THIS singer: ‘Sick voice'
Inside Kate Middleton ‘very normal' love with Pippa Middleton amid cancer

Inside Kate Middleton ‘very normal' love with Pippa Middleton amid cancer
Meghan Markle ‘rushed' project is ‘ticking timebomb' in Royal doom

Meghan Markle ‘rushed' project is ‘ticking timebomb' in Royal doom
Prince Harry walking ‘sign' of ‘deep rift' with Kate Middleton

Prince Harry walking ‘sign' of ‘deep rift' with Kate Middleton

Paris Hilton adamant to keep children 'away' from social media; Here's why

Paris Hilton adamant to keep children 'away' from social media; Here's why
Prince William not ready for Prince Harry ‘drama' in May

Prince William not ready for Prince Harry ‘drama' in May
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle caused ‘problem' over Kate Middleton cancer reveal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle caused ‘problem' over Kate Middleton cancer reveal
Meghan Markle never ‘original factor' for Prince Harry, William rift

Meghan Markle never ‘original factor' for Prince Harry, William rift
‘Twilight' cast reunites for goofy ‘family portrait': See pic

‘Twilight' cast reunites for goofy ‘family portrait': See pic
Prince Harry waiting on ‘groveling apology' from William, Kate to return to Firm

Prince Harry waiting on ‘groveling apology' from William, Kate to return to Firm

Prince Harry could be ‘nightmare' for Prince William if let back into Firm

Prince Harry could be ‘nightmare' for Prince William if let back into Firm