Eva Mendes recalls working with beau Ryan Gosling in ‘Place Beyond the Pines'

By
Web Desk
|

March 27, 2024

Eva Mendes gushed over beau Ryan Gosling “commitment to his craft” as she opened up about working with him in their 2012 film The Place Beyond the Pines.

During an appearance on the Today Show, the Ghost Rider star, who put her career on hold to raise the couple’s two daughters, said the Barbie actor “wants to make everything as best as it can be.”

She said, “I’ve never experienced anything like that," adding, "The way he works, his commitment to his craft, how he wants to make everything as best as it can be — and that means making his costars as best as they can be."

"Unfortunately — or fortunately — there's only one Ryan, so I pretty much stopped acting after that," Mendes added.

She went on to reveal why she decided to step back from acting after starring in 2014’s Lost River, directed by Gosling.

"It was like a no-brainer,” she revealed. “I'm so lucky, and I was like, if I could have this time with my children — and I still work, I just didn't act, because acting takes you on location."

"It takes you away. It was almost just like a non-verbal agreement that it was like, 'Okay, he's going to work and I'm going to work. I'm just going to work here.’"

The two met on the set of their 2012 crime thriller. The pair has two daughters, Esmeralda Amada and Amada Lee.

