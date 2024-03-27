Renee Rapp clarifies stance on identity

Renee Rapp clarifies her stance on identity

Renee Rapp just expressed her frustration over fans questioning her identity and sexual orientation, over and over again.

The 24-year-old Mean Girls star, addressed her fanbase on Monday, saying that she's "had enough" of people not taking her at face value.

Rapp, the Snow Angel album-maker has recently been referring to herself as a lesbian in latest interviews after coming out as bisexual, previously.

The songstress took to her official X, formerly Twitter account, to upload a tweet that read, "if I say I’m a lesbian I am a lesbian and if someone says they’re bi they are bi I’ve had enough of you witches.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the rising pop star opened up about her sexuality and how its shifted back in February, for a cover story of the outlet.

“I’ve only recently started referring to myself as a lesbian, and I’ve only recently been in a relationship where I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m a lesbian for sure,'” Rapp said.

Renee Rapp also made her red-carpet debut, earlier this month, at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Party with her new girlfriend, the Hong Kong-born musician, Towa Bird.