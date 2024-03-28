Carole Middleton is holding Kate Middleton together amid cancer

Kate Middleton’s kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are reportedly relying on their grandmother Carole Middleton to help them through these moments of familial illness.

This has been brought to light in a report by The Independent.

According to their findings, a source close to the Royal Family and the Middletons, revealed that Carole has been the one holding the family together in this time of need.

Reportedly, “Carole has been the driving force keeping the family together,” and has been operating with this approach “with minimum fuss and maximum modesty.”

According to the same insider, Carole has taken on much of ther responsibilities associated with the Wales’ kids.

“She’s ferried and fetched George, Louis, and Charlotte, taken them to school sports matches, and given them endless support.”

All in all “She’s been a real Mary Poppins-like figure,” the insider also chimed in to say before signing off.

For those unversed with Kate Middleton’s health battles, she is currently dealing with cancer and is undergoing preventative chemotherapy ever since she started recovering from her planned abdominal surgery.