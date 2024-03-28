Kate Middleton ‘needs' King Charles' recovery: ‘All things rest on him'

Experts are of the opinion that King Charles’ recovery plays a rather major role in Kate Middleton’s future, and for that purpose she ‘needs’ his recovery to go well.

Claims of this nature have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she highlighted how Kate Middleton is not only facing her own cancer right now, but also is confronting the “possibility” of a “dramatically, profoundly altered reality.”

Referencing all of this Ms Elser even wrote, “[Prince William and Kate], the world and you would have to think the Waleses themselves assumed, would serve a lengthy apprenticeship, in the same model as Charles, having masses of lovely time to learn ropes, get the hang of things and gradually mentally acclimatize to being King and Queen.”

“That equation has now been chucked out of a Buckingham Palace top-floor window,” she also chimed in to say before signing off from the conversation.