Prince William main goal is to give Kate ‘privacy' she needs to ‘recover'

Prince William is adamant on giving wife Kate Middleton the privacy she needs amid cancer treatment.



The Prince of Wales, who has been Kate’s utmost support during this testing time, understands his ‘brave’ wife’s reasons to release a video confirming her cancer.

A Palace source reveals: "It is a message from the princess about her health, and she wanted to personally deliver the message on her own.”

The insider tells PEOPLE: "William is extremely proud of his wife for the courage and strength she has shown not just this week but since her surgery in January.”

Sharing William’s next steps, the source added:

"Now more than ever, he’s focused on ensuring his wife has the privacy she needs to fully recover and that his children are shielded from the understandable interest in the news that has been shared."