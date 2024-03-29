Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox still committed to each other despite toxic relationship

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are still hoping to continue with their romance despite their relationship hitting rock bottom following a major fight last year.



The lovers, who got engaged in the January of 2022, are working on themselves and their relationship as they do not intend to leave each other, claimed a source to Entertainment Tonight.

"They are forever connected and have the intention and desire to continue to move forward with their relationship and their commitment to each other," the source revealed.

They added that MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker and Fox “are continuing to work on things without putting any pressure on themselves."

Sharing the rapper’s reaction on Fox’s Call Her Daddy interview, the source said, "Megan wanted to go on 'Call Her Daddy' to tell her own story, be forthright, and have the opportunity to speak her own truth without her words being twisted, misrepresented, or misconstrued."

"MGK is supportive and respects Megan's openness. He would never want to silence her in any capacity and admires her strength and desire to be honest, even if her narrative involves him and their relationship at points.

"Megan is independent and needs to do her thing sometimes and MGK appreciates that," the insider added.

During her interview, the Jennifer’s Body star did not disclose her relationship status with MGK, saying, "I think that what I've learned from being in this relationship is that it's not for public consumption.”

"I think, as of now, I don't have a comment on the status of the relationship, per se,” she added. “What I can say is that, he is what I refer to as being my 'twin soul.’”