Public angsty over Prince Harry branded naive and predictably unforgiving

March 29, 2024

Experts have just branded the public’s approach to Prince Harry predictably unforgiving and naïve.

Royal expert and historian Dr. Tessa Dunlop issued these sentiments.

According to a report by Showbiz Cheat Sheet she said, “Immediately the internet naysayer jumped on this message with accusations of hypocrisy and anger, wishing they would ‘just shut up’.”

“The inference was the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had no right to express sympathy given previous criticism Harry and Meghan have lobbed in the Prince and Princess of Wales’ direction.”

But “This is a predictably unforgiving, naïve approach to family relations,” she added.

That is because “Sibling arguments and tensions are as old as life itself, but when the chips are down — when cancer comes knocking — that is when we remember what really matters.”

And “Harry is no different from the rest of us in that respect,” Dr. Dunlop also chimed in to say before signing off.

