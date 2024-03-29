Marisa Abela's singing in Amy Winehouse biopic infuriates fans of late icon: Watch

file footage

Amy Winehouse’s fans are not at all happy with the first clips from the upcoming biopic of the late icon’s life, titled Back To Black.



In a new clip from the movie Marisa Abela, who plays the late singer, can be seen singing at London's Ronnie Scott Jazz Bar. Fans have been bashing the clip on X, saying that it does a poor job of showcasing “Amy Winehouse’s talent, charm, or personality.”





Marisa has previously admitted that she wasn’t asked if she could sing during the casting process. In an interview alongside the director of the film, Sam Taylor-Johnson, she recalled: “I don’t think anyone even asked me in the audition process if I could sing!”

“I knew Sam and I felt the same way that whoever was going to play this part needed to be Amy from the inside out,” she continued.

“For me when I got the job I wanted to learn to sing as much as I could because this was her chosen medium - this is her artform, this is how she expressed herself,” she added.

The actress went on to share how much she trained for the role so she could get the vocals right: “It felt so odd to do all of this work and then come to open my mouth to sing and cut to a studio recording. I trained really hard, I trained for two hours a day for four months”

Back to Black, which will explore Amy Winehouse’s rise to fame and unsuccessful marriage with Blake Fielder-Civil, is set to hit theaters in April.