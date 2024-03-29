 
menu

Marisa Abela's singing in Amy Winehouse biopic infuriates fans of late icon: Watch

By
Web Desk
|

March 29, 2024

file footage

Amy Winehouse’s fans are not at all happy with the first clips from the upcoming biopic of the late icon’s life, titled Back To Black.

In a new clip from the movie Marisa Abela, who plays the late singer, can be seen singing at London's Ronnie Scott Jazz Bar. Fans have been bashing the clip on X, saying that it does a poor job of showcasing “Amy Winehouse’s talent, charm, or personality.”

Marisa Abelas singing in Amy Winehouse biopic infuriates fans of late icon: Watch
Marisa Abelas singing in Amy Winehouse biopic infuriates fans of late icon: Watch


Marisa Abelas singing in Amy Winehouse biopic infuriates fans of late icon: Watch
Marisa Abelas singing in Amy Winehouse biopic infuriates fans of late icon: Watch
Marisa Abelas singing in Amy Winehouse biopic infuriates fans of late icon: Watch

Marisa has previously admitted that she wasn’t asked if she could sing during the casting process. In an interview alongside the director of the film, Sam Taylor-Johnson, she recalled: “I don’t think anyone even asked me in the audition process if I could sing!”

“I knew Sam and I felt the same way that whoever was going to play this part needed to be Amy from the inside out,” she continued.

“For me when I got the job I wanted to learn to sing as much as I could because this was her chosen medium - this is her artform, this is how she expressed herself,” she added.

The actress went on to share how much she trained for the role so she could get the vocals right: “It felt so odd to do all of this work and then come to open my mouth to sing and cut to a studio recording. I trained really hard, I trained for two hours a day for four months”

Back to Black, which will explore Amy Winehouse’s rise to fame and unsuccessful marriage with Blake Fielder-Civil, is set to hit theaters in April. 

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton is going through emotional convulsions video

Kate Middleton is going through emotional convulsions
Public angsty over Prince Harry branded naive and predictably unforgiving video

Public angsty over Prince Harry branded naive and predictably unforgiving
King Charles expresses 'great sadness' for THIS reason

King Charles expresses 'great sadness' for THIS reason

Second concerning Diddy and Justin Bieber clip resurfaces: Watch video

Second concerning Diddy and Justin Bieber clip resurfaces: Watch
King Charles, royal family leave Princess Eugenie, Beatrice 'very upset'

King Charles, royal family leave Princess Eugenie, Beatrice 'very upset'
Meghan Markle warned of unwelcoming reception in UK with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle warned of unwelcoming reception in UK with Prince Harry
Prince Harry hopes to host TV show as Meghan urges he takes acting classes

Prince Harry hopes to host TV show as Meghan urges he takes acting classes
King Charles sends strong message to Prince Harry as Duke plans to serve royal family

King Charles sends strong message to Prince Harry as Duke plans to serve royal family
Meghan Markle receives massive support from Kris Jenner as Kim Kardashian mocks Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle receives massive support from Kris Jenner as Kim Kardashian mocks Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle to cancel major appearance in respect of Kate Middleton? video

Meghan Markle to cancel major appearance in respect of Kate Middleton?
Prince Harry feeling guilt ridden and sorry over Kate Middleton's cancer

Prince Harry feeling guilt ridden and sorry over Kate Middleton's cancer
King Charles concerns regarding Prince Harry, Kate Middleton mount amid cancer video

King Charles concerns regarding Prince Harry, Kate Middleton mount amid cancer