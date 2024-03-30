 
menu

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘major area of tension' in marriage

By
Web Desk
|

March 30, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markles major disagreement in marriage is unlikely to change
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's major disagreement in marriage is 'unlikely to change'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a few “major areas of tension” in their marriage which aren’t likely to be resolved, per an expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and later moved to Montecito, California, where they now live with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Now, according to royal author Tom Quinn, Prince Harry is ready to return to the UK, but his wife is adamant on never setting foot in the country again.

"Meghan was pretty adamant when she said she will never return to the UK so it’s very unlikely she will accompany Harry although he will want her to come with him for moral support - this is one of the major areas of tension between the couple," Tom told The Mirror.

The Duchess of Sussex has only visited England twice since her departure to Montecito. She first returned to the country in 2022 for the late Queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey, and then in the September of 2023, when she made a 90-minute stop in the country to join Prince Harry for the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Camilla frustrated by King Charles declining health amid cancer treatment

Queen Camilla frustrated by King Charles declining health amid cancer treatment
Travis Kelce would ‘rather miss' Taylor Swift than ‘disturb' her on UK Eras tour

Travis Kelce would ‘rather miss' Taylor Swift than ‘disturb' her on UK Eras tour

Buckingham Palace takes major decision for Prince William, Prince George as King Charles battles cancer

Buckingham Palace takes major decision for Prince William, Prince George as King Charles battles cancer
Root's alum Leslie Uggams recalls memories with Louis Gosset Jr.

Root's alum Leslie Uggams recalls memories with Louis Gosset Jr.
King Charles not ready to abdicate for Prince William amid cancer treatment? video

King Charles not ready to abdicate for Prince William amid cancer treatment?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get 'perfect opportunity' for reconciliation with Kate Middleton, William

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get 'perfect opportunity' for reconciliation with Kate Middleton, William
Prince William may become king 'much quicker than he thought'

Prince William may become king 'much quicker than he thought'
King Charles, royal family's complicated time laid bare: 'Future of monarchy hangs by thread' video

King Charles, royal family's complicated time laid bare: 'Future of monarchy hangs by thread'
King Charles Easter Service looks different this year: Here's why video

King Charles Easter Service looks different this year: Here's why
Meghan Markle's ex-BFF Jessica Mulroney gets emotional for THIS reason

Meghan Markle's ex-BFF Jessica Mulroney gets emotional for THIS reason
Queen Camilla unveils sweet gift she receives for Kate Middleton

Queen Camilla unveils sweet gift she receives for Kate Middleton
Jim Parson spills on 'Young Sheldon' upcoming cameo

Jim Parson spills on 'Young Sheldon' upcoming cameo