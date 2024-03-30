Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘major area of tension' in marriage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's major disagreement in marriage is 'unlikely to change'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a few “major areas of tension” in their marriage which aren’t likely to be resolved, per an expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and later moved to Montecito, California, where they now live with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Now, according to royal author Tom Quinn, Prince Harry is ready to return to the UK, but his wife is adamant on never setting foot in the country again.

"Meghan was pretty adamant when she said she will never return to the UK so it’s very unlikely she will accompany Harry although he will want her to come with him for moral support - this is one of the major areas of tension between the couple," Tom told The Mirror.

The Duchess of Sussex has only visited England twice since her departure to Montecito. She first returned to the country in 2022 for the late Queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey, and then in the September of 2023, when she made a 90-minute stop in the country to join Prince Harry for the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany.