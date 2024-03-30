 
Shiloh Jolie Pitt inspires dad Brad Pitt to embrace joy of dancing

Web Desk
March 30, 2024

File Footage 

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has a special bond with her father, Brad Pitt, even though her mother, Angelina Jolie, had accused him of physical and verbal violence, an insider has claimed.

According to Life & Style, the father-daughter duo shares a number of interests and enjoy a sweet connection with each other.

“As she’s gotten older, it’s become pretty clear that Shiloh is her father’s daughter,” the source said of Shiloh and Brad’s similar interests including their passion for history, art and architecture.

“She gets that from her dad,” they added. “They both love to shoot hoops and talk about things like the environment, classic movies and books.”

The source said Shiloh and Brad “have a special bond.”

Sharing more insights into their relationship, the source said that even the Fight Club alum takes inspiration from his 17-year-old girl.

In January 2023, Brad revealed he has “found [himself] enjoying a bit of dance lately” after getting inspired from his daughter’s dancing ability.

After Shiloh dancing video on Lizzo’s About Damn Time went viral on TikTok, Brad told Entertainment Tonight that “it brings a tear to the eye, yeah,” adding, “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here.”

Despite a very messy split between Brad and Angelina, Shiloh has avoided taking sides unlike her elder siblings, Maddox, Pax and Zahara.

According to some recent reports, Shiloh will soon be moving in with her Hollywood star dad so they can spend some time together before she turns 18. 

