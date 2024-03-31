 
Diddy's son Christian 'King' breaks cover after arrest

March 31, 2024

Diddy's son Christian 'King' breaks cover after arrest

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ son Christian “King” Combs broke his silence after recently getting arrested.

Taking to his Snapchat stories, the 25-year-old seemingly defended himself and his father by writing: “Stop with the cap.”

His one-liner post roughly translates in slang to quit lying.

King’s story comes amid Diddy’s several lawsuits of sexual assault and trafficking.

Earlier this week, TMZ reported that federal agents in Los Angeles raided the rapper’s home, with helicopters above the property.

"Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available," a Homeland Security Investigations representative told PEOPLE in a statement.

Moreover, a video obtained by FOX11 also showed Diddy's other son Justin Combs (aged 30) and Christian standing in handcuffs outside their home.

The raid comes after Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones filed a lawsuit on February, alleging that Diddy sexually harassed, drugged and threatened him for more than a year when he used to work as a producer and videographer for him.

