Sydney Sweeney reacts to 'rumors' of working with Johnny Depp

March 31, 2024

Sydney Sweeney penned an unclear message about reports of working on a new project with Johnny Depp.

The rumor mill was initially churned by a film critic named Jeff Sneider who claimed in his newsletter that the 26-year-old actress-producer will be starring alongside the Pirates of the Caribbean star in a new supernatural thriller, titled Day Drinker.

Reports further stated that the film will be directed by Marc Webb, known for creating hits like The Amazing Spiderman and 500 Days of Summer.

The movie will explore the genre of love, friendship, and revenge while focusing on the relationship between an enigmatic stranger (Depp) and a bartender (Sweeney) dealing with the grief of losing her partner, as per the rumors.

Taking to her X, Sydney cryptically penned, “Woke up to rumors. Anyway, go and see @Immaculate Movie in theaters this weekend!”

The Anyone But You star did not clarify if the news is true or not.

Recently, Sydney once again teased her Euphoria fans and claimed that season 3 will be returning to HBO “relatively sooner.”

“It’s going to be very, very wild,” she said in an interview with Who What Wear.

