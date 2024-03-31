Gwyneth Paltrow talks relationships as a one man woman

Gwyneth Paltrow has just shed some light on what she thinks about the idea of polyamory and having more than one partner.

She gave her honest take during a candid heart to heart on Ask Me Anything (AMA) Q&A via Instagram.

There, the Goop founder was posed a candid question by followers as one asked “have you ever considered a poly relationship?”

To this she immediately responded by saying, “no thanks!” because its “not for me”.

However, she did make it clear that she has no judgement, despite being a “one man kinda gal.”

For those unversed with polyamory, it is the act of having more than one partner at a given time.

In respect to Paltrow’s personal life, she is a mom to two children, Apple, 19, and Moses, 17, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin.

She recently tied the knot as well with her husband since 2018 Brad Falchuk.