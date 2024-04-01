 
Prince William, Kate ‘nervous' before meeting Sussexes again

Web Desk
April 01, 2024

Prince William and Kate Middleton are planning ahead of meeting Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in April.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who are estranged from the Sussexes, are preparing to be ‘civil’ ahead of their next meeting.

Speaking exclusively to The Mirror, royal author Tom Quinn revealed: "William and Kate are really nervous that whether Harry comes alone or with Meghan there are going to be difficulties and a great deal of planning is going on to try to reduce all the inevitable awkwardness and embarrassment – one plan being looked is to let the brothers appear in public for a short period to try to show they can at least be civil to each other."

He went on: "It’s a question of the lesser of two evils. If Harry comes to the UK in May and avoids his brother and Kate, there will be more damaging speculation than if they try to patch things up just enough to cope with a short meeting."

