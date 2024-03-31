King Charles shares new sweet video message

March 31, 2024
Britain’s King Charles has shared his new video message on social media to wish the public a very Happy Easter.
The palace, on behalf of King Charles and Queen Camilla, released the short video of a cross surrounded by flowers with their sweet message ‘Happy Easter.’
The video was shared with caption "Wishing all of our followers a very Happy Easter."
The video message was released before King Charles attended an Easter church service on Sunday, in his most high-profile public appearance since revealing a cancer diagnosis earlier this year.
King Charles and Camilla arrived by car for the hour-long late morning service at St George's Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle, west of London.
The monarch, dressed in a suit and light blue tie, smiled and waved to crowds -- who had queued up for hours for a glimpse of the ailing monarch -- before he entered the chapel.
Leaving the service, they also greeted some of the well-wishers lined up outside, shaking hands and briefly chatting to some in the crowds.