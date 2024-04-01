 
menu

Prince Harry ‘keenly' feels family rift amid Easter celebrations

By
Web Desk
|

April 01, 2024

Prince Harry is seemingly upset over Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s inability to spend Easter with the Royals.

Harry, who is personally fond of the holiday, wished his kids could be alongside grandfather King Charles amid the celebrations.

Royal expert Tom Quinn noted: “The Royal Family traditionally meet on Easter Sunday at Windsor for a service in St George’s Chapel, followed by a brief walkabout and then a very traditional lunch of roast lamb.”

He added: "Harry always enjoyed this tradition because he got to meet an adoring public for a short period. But what’s really going to upset Harry this year is that his children will miss out on the Easter egg hunt that takes place afterwards.”

Quinn continued: "And of course it would’ve given Archie and Lillibet a chance to get to know George Charlotte and Louis. The family rift is going to prevent this and Harry will feel it keenly."

More From Entertainment:

King Charles ‘very much head of family' after Easter service

King Charles ‘very much head of family' after Easter service

Meghan Markle dubbed ‘sorority girl' in shameful snub

Meghan Markle dubbed ‘sorority girl' in shameful snub
Meghan Markle ‘celebrity return' with lifestyle brand: ‘Something to keep eye on'

Meghan Markle ‘celebrity return' with lifestyle brand: ‘Something to keep eye on'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle quit dreams to become ‘American Royal Family'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle quit dreams to become ‘American Royal Family'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘bridges burnt' as monarchy led by Camilla

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘bridges burnt' as monarchy led by Camilla
Priscilla Presley remembers Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie on Easter

Priscilla Presley remembers Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie on Easter
Lily Collins shares 'adorable' selfie with her dog Redford

Lily Collins shares 'adorable' selfie with her dog Redford
Lamar Odom reflects on his bond with ex Khloe Kardashian's brother Rob

Lamar Odom reflects on his bond with ex Khloe Kardashian's brother Rob
Prince Andrew joins King Charles as Kate Middleton, Prince William skip Easter service

Prince Andrew joins King Charles as Kate Middleton, Prince William skip Easter service
Victoria, David Beckham share joyful family moments on Yacht

Victoria, David Beckham share joyful family moments on Yacht
Mark Ronson's character cut from Amy Winehouse's biopic despite producing ‘Back to Black'

Mark Ronson's character cut from Amy Winehouse's biopic despite producing ‘Back to Black'
Paul Wesley praises girlfriend Natalie Kuckenburg for her humour

Paul Wesley praises girlfriend Natalie Kuckenburg for her humour