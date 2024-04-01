Prince Harry ‘keenly' feels family rift amid Easter celebrations

Prince Harry is seemingly upset over Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s inability to spend Easter with the Royals.



Harry, who is personally fond of the holiday, wished his kids could be alongside grandfather King Charles amid the celebrations.

Royal expert Tom Quinn noted: “The Royal Family traditionally meet on Easter Sunday at Windsor for a service in St George’s Chapel, followed by a brief walkabout and then a very traditional lunch of roast lamb.”

He added: "Harry always enjoyed this tradition because he got to meet an adoring public for a short period. But what’s really going to upset Harry this year is that his children will miss out on the Easter egg hunt that takes place afterwards.”

Quinn continued: "And of course it would’ve given Archie and Lillibet a chance to get to know George Charlotte and Louis. The family rift is going to prevent this and Harry will feel it keenly."