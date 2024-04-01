 
Meghan Markle dubbed ‘sorority girl' in shameful snub

By
Web Desk
April 01, 2024

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were once ridiculed over their privacy woes on public television.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were subject to humiliation on cartoon South Park in 2023 amid the couples cries for ‘privacy.’

In the episode 'The Worldwide Privacy Tour', the husband and wife were spotted holding signage demanding privacy .

Mocking the couple over it, royal expert Kinsey Schofield explained: "Meghan's character is described as a sorority girl actress influencer and victim, meanwhile [Harry] is seen marching over to the house of his neighbour Kyle and rubbing his blue todger across the window while yelling, 'have some respect for people's privacy'."

