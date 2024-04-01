 
Meghan Markle ‘celebrity return' with lifestyle brand: ‘Something to keep eye on'

Web Desk
April 01, 2024

Meghan Markle social media return with new lifestyle brand evidences a she is onto big things.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is all set to bring forward American Riviera Orchard this year, is bringing back her blogging days when she was a celebrity.

Soeaking about Meghan’s plans, PR expert Courtney Haywood-Ford tells the Mirror, "It's definitely something to keep an eye on. Her verified account and sizable following suggest that there's potential for her to re-enter the influencer scene. Plus let's be clear Meghan Markle always had a sense of fashion and style before she married Harry."

She adds: "Meghan recently voiced concerns about the downsides of social media, so her return might raise eyebrows. However, people can change their views over time, so perhaps her comeback signifies a shift in approach," they said, teasing what Meghan might get up to on her Instagram.

Courtney continues: "Fans might anticipate genuine, relatable posts that resonate with them, much like her previous work with The Tig. Keeping things transparent, authentic, and focused on meaningful connections could help maintain a positive public image.”

