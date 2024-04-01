 
Hailey Bieber puts Justin Bieber separation rumous to rest with Easter post

April 01, 2024

Hailey Bieber put bizarre rumours surrounding her marriage to Justin Bieber as she shared a glimpse inside her Easter celebrations with her husband.

Taking to Instagram stories, the beauty mogul shared images two images. One of them featured two chocolate eggs with Hailey and Justin’s name written on them.

In the next photo, the model posted a photo of herself with a bunny ears filter and wished her followers, “Happy Easter.”

This comes amid rumours that Hailey and the Peaches singer are struggling with marital issues with an expert claiming that the two may soon part ways.

Speaking with The Mirror, body language expert Inbaal Honigman analyzed some recent snaps of the pair and commented that they don’t seems like a happily married couple.

Making a bold claim about the Biebers, she said the duo is "on the verge" of a breakup and are "100% headed for split" after six-year marriage.

Another report by In Touch Weekly claimed that Hailey is considering trial separation. “Hailey’s struggling,” they said, adding, “She just needs time to sort things out on her own.”

