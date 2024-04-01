King Charles to abdicate in favour of ‘spare' Prince Harry, not William: Psychic

File Footage

King Charles may abdicate in favour of his estranged son, Prince Harry, instead of the natural heir to the throne, his firstborn, Prince William.



This prediction was made 450 years ago by Nostradamus, as reported by Metro, that a 1555 text by the French astrologer, Les Propheties (The Prophecies), indicated that Harry would become the next King after Charles.

It predicted that "King of the Isles" would be "driven out by force" and "replaced by one who will have no mark of a king."

While Nostradamus' text does not indicate a name, the description fits perfectly to his “spare” son, Prince Harry. A British author, Mario Reading, also believes the prediction, as per Daily Star.

"Because they disapproved of his divorce, a man who later they considered unworthy; The People will force out the King of the islands; A man will replace who never expected to be king,” he explained.

Writing for The Jerusalem Post, psychic interpreters such as numerologist Ifat Orlov, claimed that it was written in the stars that Charles would abdicate his throne in favour of his son soon after inheriting from his mother.