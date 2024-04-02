'Gen V' cast pays homage to Chance Perdomo

Gen V co-stars penned a heartfelt tribute for their cast mate Chance Perdomo after he passed away at the age of 27.

The young actor died due to a motorcycle crash on March 31 as his publicist told Variety at the time, “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Chance Perdomo’s untimely passing as a result of a motorcycle accident. Authorities have advised that no other individuals were involved.”

The cast of Gen V, including Maddie Phillips, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Lizze Broadway, Sean Patrick Thomas, took to their social media and shared a joint message for Chance’s remembrance.

“Our hearts are with Chance’s loved ones as we grieve this shocking loss. We will remember the special moments we had together, his infectious smile that could light up any room, his warm hugs and the authenticity he carried with him always,” they penned..

His former colleagues concluded, “Rest in peace dear friend, you will be deeply missed. Love, The Gen V Cast.”

The producers of the show also released a heartbreaking statement earlier this week in which they said, “We can't quite wrap our heads around this.”

“For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person,” they added.