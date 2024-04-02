 
menu

'Gen V' cast pays homage to Chance Perdomo

By
Web Desk
|

April 02, 2024

Gen V cast pays homage to Chance Perdomo
'Gen V' cast pays homage to Chance Perdomo 

Gen V co-stars penned a heartfelt tribute for their cast mate Chance Perdomo after he passed away at the age of 27.

The young actor died due to a motorcycle crash on March 31 as his publicist told Variety at the time, “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Chance Perdomo’s untimely passing as a result of a motorcycle accident. Authorities have advised that no other individuals were involved.”

The cast of Gen V, including Maddie Phillips, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Lizze Broadway, Sean Patrick Thomas, took to their social media and shared a joint message for Chance’s remembrance.

“Our hearts are with Chance’s loved ones as we grieve this shocking loss. We will remember the special moments we had together, his infectious smile that could light up any room, his warm hugs and the authenticity he carried with him always,” they penned..

His former colleagues concluded, “Rest in peace dear friend, you will be deeply missed. Love, The Gen V Cast.”

The producers of the show also released a heartbreaking statement earlier this week in which they said, “We can't quite wrap our heads around this.”

“For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person,” they added.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle asked to ‘work quietly' on brand amid Royal Family stress

Meghan Markle asked to ‘work quietly' on brand amid Royal Family stress
Kylie Kelce cheers on Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift romance

Kylie Kelce cheers on Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift romance
Prince Harry identifies as ‘more spare than ever' amid Kate cancer

Prince Harry identifies as ‘more spare than ever' amid Kate cancer
Tori Spelling makes shocking confession about Dean McDermott divorce

Tori Spelling makes shocking confession about Dean McDermott divorce
Shakira gets cozy with Gimelstob amid Lucien Laviscount romance rumours

Shakira gets cozy with Gimelstob amid Lucien Laviscount romance rumours
Sasha Pieterse turns into a twin in 'The Image of You' video

Sasha Pieterse turns into a twin in 'The Image of You'
Oasis ‘Definitely Maybe' tour to feature TWO Gallaghers

Oasis ‘Definitely Maybe' tour to feature TWO Gallaghers
Diddy turns comments off as he breaks Instagram silence amid federal investigation

Diddy turns comments off as he breaks Instagram silence amid federal investigation
Kate Middleton turning to mom during cancer battle

Kate Middleton turning to mom during cancer battle
Shakira says ‘Barbie' was ‘emasculating': ‘My sons absolutely hated it'

Shakira says ‘Barbie' was ‘emasculating': ‘My sons absolutely hated it'

Prince William, Kate Middleton juggling idea of taking Kingship from King Charles

Prince William, Kate Middleton juggling idea of taking Kingship from King Charles
‘No respite' for Bianca Censori as she becomes ‘publicity stunt' on Easter outing with Kanye

‘No respite' for Bianca Censori as she becomes ‘publicity stunt' on Easter outing with Kanye