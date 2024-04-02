King Charles sends strong message to critics

Britain’s King Charles has seemingly strongly responded to criticism he received for allowing Prince Andrew to join the royal family on Easter Sunday Service.



Prince Andrew made a surprise appearance at Sunday’s Easter service at Windsor alongside other members of the Royal Family and his former wife Sarah Ferguson.

Following the appearance, palace, on behalf of King Charles posted a series of pictures of the family from the annual service on its social media handles.

The photos were shared with caption, “The King and Queen, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, The Princess Royal and other members of the Royal Family attended the Easter Mattins Service at St George’s Chapel today.”

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice father Prince Andrew has been omitted from the Royal Family’s Easter social media pictures.



Andrew no longer carries out royal duties as he is not a working royal, however, as the King’s brother he is allowed to attend private family events, according to GB News.

The latest photos apparently show the working members of the royal family.

Kate Middleton and Prince William did not join because of the Princess of Wales cancer treatment.

Earlier, Anti-monarchy group Republic CEO Graham Smith issued a statement and alleged "Andrew would not be there without the blessing of his older brother. Charles clearly isn't interested in the accusations and wants to continue on as if nothing has happened."

He further said, "As many suspected, Andrew's withdrawal from many aspects of public life is about PR, not standards or accountability."

"Charles has only helped to protect his brother from his accusers, he has not helped the accusers or done anything to allay fears of other victims of abuse perpetrated by powerful men," Smith alleged.