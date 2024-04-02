Meghan Markle disappoints King Charles over Lilibet, Archie yet again

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has seemingly disappointed King Charles over his meeting with grandchildren Archie and Lilibet as the monarch battles cancer.



King Charles is said to be desperate to meet Archie and Lilibet.

The royal children reportedly last visited King Charles in 2022 when Meghan and Harry arrived for late Queen Elizabeth's Jubilee celebrations.

However, Prince Harry attended King Charles coronation without his family in May last year, the monarch was said to be 'very disappointed' that he won't see his grandchildren.

Now, speaking to the Mirror UK, royal expert Tom Quinn has claimed Kate Middleton and William have reached out to Meghan and Harry and urged them to bring Archie and Lilibet, to the UK to visit.

However, it is believed Meghan has put her foot down and refused, apparently disappointing King Charles yet again.

Quinn said, “William and Kate have suggested that Meghan and Harry bring the children and that the two couples and their families try to make up, but the suggestion is not leading anywhere so far."