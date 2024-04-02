 
menu

Meghan Markle disappoints King Charles over Lilibet, Archie yet again

By
Web Desk
|

April 02, 2024

Meghan Markle disappoints King Charles over Lilibet, Archie yet again

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has seemingly disappointed King Charles over his meeting with grandchildren Archie and Lilibet as the monarch battles cancer.

King Charles is said to be desperate to meet Archie and Lilibet.

The royal children reportedly last visited King Charles in 2022 when Meghan and Harry arrived for late Queen Elizabeth's Jubilee celebrations.

However, Prince Harry attended King Charles coronation without his family in May last year, the monarch was said to be 'very disappointed' that he won't see his grandchildren.

Now, speaking to the Mirror UK, royal expert Tom Quinn has claimed Kate Middleton and William have reached out to Meghan and Harry and urged them to bring Archie and Lilibet, to the UK to visit.

However, it is believed Meghan has put her foot down and refused, apparently disappointing King Charles yet again.

Quinn said, “William and Kate have suggested that Meghan and Harry bring the children and that the two couples and their families try to make up, but the suggestion is not leading anywhere so far."

More From Entertainment:

Prince William, Kate Middleton finally reach out to Meghan Markle, Harry

Prince William, Kate Middleton finally reach out to Meghan Markle, Harry
Prince Harry has some explaining to do in May 2024

Prince Harry has some explaining to do in May 2024
Meghan Markle gets sweet advice related to King Charles, Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle gets sweet advice related to King Charles, Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued fresh warning amid Kate Middleton, King Charles cancer

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued fresh warning amid Kate Middleton, King Charles cancer
Prince Harry's true feelings after Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis laid bare

Prince Harry's true feelings after Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis laid bare
King Charles sends strong message to critics video

King Charles sends strong message to critics
King Charles ‘cheerfulness' on Easter showcased ‘relieved' Camilla

King Charles ‘cheerfulness' on Easter showcased ‘relieved' Camilla
Prince Andrew asked to be ‘ignored' until he goes away

Prince Andrew asked to be ‘ignored' until he goes away
Prince Harry absence from protecting ‘baby' to cause troubles

Prince Harry absence from protecting ‘baby' to cause troubles

Meghan Markle dreadful as Prince Harry hopes for ‘starting point' with Royals

Meghan Markle dreadful as Prince Harry hopes for ‘starting point' with Royals
Prince William takes help from Queen Camilla as they ‘nurse the crown'

Prince William takes help from Queen Camilla as they ‘nurse the crown'
Pharrell Williams, Chad Hugo's legal battle over 'The Neptunes' intensifies

Pharrell Williams, Chad Hugo's legal battle over 'The Neptunes' intensifies