Meghan Markle wants billionaire lifestyle without the money

April 02, 2024

Experts believe Meghan Markle wants a kind of billionaire lifestyle without the money.

A well-known British socialite Lady Colin Campbell issued these sentiments while highlighting the couple’s lifestyle issues and financial troubles.

She weighed in everything during one her most recent interviews with GB News.

The conversation began with Lady C accusing the former royal of wanting the riches ‘without the money’.

“She has a billionaire lifestyle without the money,” she began everything by saying.

Not to mention, at the same time, “they’re quickly running into serious problems financially.”

“Every deal collapses, and all these phantasmagoric figures that they were bandying about will never reach their bank account.”

All in all, Lady C believes Meghan is “not capable of learning a lesson which is tragic because, for all her personal character and personality flaws, she would have now been the most popular human being on Earth,” and “Catherine wouldn’t be.”

