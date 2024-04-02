 
Is Sean "Diddy" Combs invited to the 2024 Met Gala? Find out

Web Desk
April 02, 2024

Sean "Diddy" Combs is reportedly not likely to get an invitation to the 2024 Met Gala, per a new report.

As per insiders, Diddy’s several lawsuits, including a federal sex trafficking investigation, rape allegations have led to his being shunned by the industry.

"Now he finds himself grappling not only with the preservation of his reputation, but also with the loss of his standing within an industry that has unequivocally distanced itself from him,” the source told the National Enquirer.

The HipHop icon has maintained his innocence in all cases against him, including a rape and assault allegation from his ex-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura.

The Met Gala snub isn’t the only snub Diddy has received from a big Hollywood event amid the ongoing lawsuits. The music mogul’s 2024 Grammy Awards invitation was also being evaluated and was ultimately not sent.

A rep told Radar Online in December 2023, "We are taking this matter very seriously and we are in the process of evaluating it with the time and care that it deserves."

Meanwhile, Diddy’s two homes in Miami and Los Angeles were recently raided by homeland security. Since the raids, the Coming Home crooner has made a few public appearance where he looked unbothered and cheerful. 

