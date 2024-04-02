 
Shannen Doherty reveals heartbreaking way she's preparing for own demise

Web Desk
April 02, 2024

Shannen Doherty is sharing her heartbreaking journey with stage 4 breast cancer
Shannen Doherty has shared that she’s giving away and selling her antique collection amid her battle Stage 4 breast cancer.

Speaking on her podcast Let's Be Clear, Doherty shared that she’s sorting her belongings so if she dies of cancer her mother will not have to deal with storages full of furniture.

“My priority at the moment is my mom - I know it's going to be hard on her if I pass away before her,” the Charmed star said. “Because it's going to be so hard on her, I want other things to be a lot easier. I don't want her to have a bunch of stuff to deal with. I don't want her to have four storage units filled with furniture.”

She shared: “It feels like you're giving up on something that was very special and important to you.”

“But you know that it's the right thing to do and that it's going to give you a sense of peace and a sense of calm. Because you're helping the people that you leave behind just have a cleaner, easier transition,” she added. 

