Eva Mendes drops bitter sweet tribute for ‘annoying brother’ 8 years after death

Eva Mendes shared a bitter-sweet tribute for her late brother Carlos Mendez almost eight years after he passed away due to cancer.



She marked what would have been Carlos’ 61st birth anniversary with the special post on her Instagram account with an animated picture of Teri Garr.

"My mood today… captured by the coolest, Teri Garr. I post her because it's my brother's heavenly birthday today and he LOVED her,” the former actor penned.

“You can tell a lot by a person on who they crush on, looking back I didn't appreciate it, he was my annoying older brother, but now I realize he was cooler than I thought. It was me who didn't get it,” Ryan Gosling’s ladylove added.

"I still can't believe it, it's gonna be 8 years since he passed. Unreal,” the younger brother of the Ghost Rider actor, Carlo Mendez, commented on the post.”



On Monday, the mom of two explained that she has a "complicated relationship" with the month of April.

"Oh April… I have such a complicated relationship with you," wrote Mendes. "Tomorrow would have been my brother's birthday…..in a couple of weeks from now is the day we lost him…but then, the end of April we got the biggest blessing of all, my little girl was born 8 years ago. I hate you April. But I love you more," wrote Mendes on Instagram.

Speaking with People Magazine in 2019, Eva recalled how the birth of her second daughter coincided with the traumatic incident of her brother’s death.

“It’s so tough," she said. "Thank God I had my baby; it was a week after he passed. So there was something to move forward. There was poetry to it all.”

Eva added, “My favorite memories are when he used to, at Thanksgiving or a big dinner or Christmas dinner, roast everybody — but roast you hard. Of course, I miss him incredibly, and that’s an understatement, but I’m holding on to that tradition.”

"I’m so happy that he gave me that. I don’t think I could carry it on the way he did, but those are some fun memories because he would really get raw."