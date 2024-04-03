Prince Harry regrets attacking Kate Middleton in ‘Spare’ after her cancer diagnosis

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is said to be regretting attacking his sister-in-law Kate Middleton in his explosive memoir, Spare.



Last year in January, a source spilt to Us Weekly that the Princess of Wales was not happy that Prince Harry claimed in his book that she made his wife Meghan Markle cry.

The tipster also revealed Kate’s displeasure at Harry’s claim that Kate was the one who encouraged him to wear his infamous Nazi Halloween costume.

Recently, the Princess of Wales was diagnosed of cancer and now, Harry regrets bad mouthing Kate, the sister he said he never had but always wanted.

In a chat with the publication, royal expert Tessa Dunlop said, “When you do discover that your sister-in-law has cancer and you’ve written stuff that can’t be retracted, that’s quite a painful place to be in.”

“I’m not saying it isn’t,” she said, before adding, “They deliberately criticize the monarchy [and then offer] themselves as an alternative to monarchy. So then when the monarchy is in trouble, we do kind of make a comparison.”

“Can Harry and Meghan really hold themselves off as the caring example now?” she asked. “They’re certainly going to have to be careful of their timing with any releases so that it doesn’t look opportunistic.”

She went on to claim that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be careful before criticizing the Royals again. “The big C — it’s kind of untouchable. When that comes creeping in the door, that just reframes everything.”