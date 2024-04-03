Prince Harry unable to spend more time with King Charles due to security threat in UK

File Footage

Prince Harry is set to return to the UK to mark the 10th anniversary of Invictus Games at St. Paul’s Cathedral; however, the Duke is said to be concerned over his security.



While it is still not confirmed, the Duke of Sussex will also pay a visit to his cancer-stricken dad, King Charles but the security concerns may make Harry change his plans.

Speaking with The Express, a source revealed that the exact date of Harry’s appearance is being kept under wraps due to security fears in the UK.

The security risk of the Duke heitened after he revealed in his bestselling memoir Spare that he killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan during his military service.

"Harry recognizes the potential risks to his security, especially considering the sensitive information he shared in his memoir," a source told the publication.

“That’s why his team were so adamant about keeping his whereabouts on a need-to-know basis. Whenever he’s appeared at events in the UK in the last few years, there have been last-minute announcements due to this very reason.

“The fact that St. Paul’s has published the exact time and date of an event he is due to attend on their official website weeks in advance is seen as a serious security risk.”

Sharing insights into his decision to counter the verdict after he lost his High Court challenge against the government over his security during UK.

The insider said, “Harry is very adamant about appealing the court’s decision,” adding, “He wants to spend more time in the UK with his family and doesn’t feel comfortable doing that until his security has been secured.”