 
menu

King Charles approves appointment of new Governor-General of Australia

By
Web Desk
|

April 03, 2024

King Charles approves appointment of new Governor-General of Australia
King Charles approves appointment of new Governor-General of Australia

On recommendation by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, King Charles III has approved the appointment of Samantha Mostyn as Australia’s next Governor-General.

The palace reshared post of the Australian government to confirm appointment of Samantha.

According to the office of the Prime Minister of Australia, “King Charles III, on my recommendation, has approved the appointment of Ms Samantha Mostyn AO as Australia’s next Governor-General.

Ms Mostyn will succeed His Excellency General the Honourable David Hurley AC DSC (Ret’d) and will be Australia’s 28th Governor-General when she is sworn in on 1 July 2024.

King Charles approves appointment of new Governor-General of Australia

The Governor-General holds office at the pleasure of The King, however the term is usually understood to be five years.

King Charles is the Australia's Head of State. Under the Australian Constitution, executive power is exercised by the Governor‑General as the King's representative.

The Governor-General is appointed by the King on the advice of the Prime Minister of Australia. The Prime Minister is Head of Government.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle's brand American Rivieria Orchard called a senior living facility

Meghan Markle's brand American Rivieria Orchard called a senior living facility
Prince Harry out of excuses to ditch meeting with King Charles, William

Prince Harry out of excuses to ditch meeting with King Charles, William
King Charles, Kate Middleton bond grows stronger amid health scares

King Charles, Kate Middleton bond grows stronger amid health scares
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share first post after Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share first post after Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis
Prince Harry unable to spend more time with King Charles due to security threat in UK video

Prince Harry unable to spend more time with King Charles due to security threat in UK
King Charles all set to make history amid cancer battle

King Charles all set to make history amid cancer battle
Kate Middleton reaches out to Meghan Markle amid cancer treatment

Kate Middleton reaches out to Meghan Markle amid cancer treatment
King Charles forced to mark special event quietly with Queen Camilla amid cancer video

King Charles forced to mark special event quietly with Queen Camilla amid cancer

Matt Damon details heartfelt ‘dream' following his father's death

Matt Damon details heartfelt ‘dream' following his father's death
Prince Harry regrets attacking Kate Middleton in ‘Spare' after her cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry regrets attacking Kate Middleton in ‘Spare' after her cancer diagnosis
Eva Mendes drops bitter sweet tribute for ‘annoying brother' 8 years after death

Eva Mendes drops bitter sweet tribute for ‘annoying brother' 8 years after death
Kristen Dunst shares her take on dark side of early stardom

Kristen Dunst shares her take on dark side of early stardom