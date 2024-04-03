King Charles approves appointment of new Governor-General of Australia

On recommendation by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, King Charles III has approved the appointment of Samantha Mostyn as Australia’s next Governor-General.



The palace reshared post of the Australian government to confirm appointment of Samantha.

According to the office of the Prime Minister of Australia, “King Charles III, on my recommendation, has approved the appointment of Ms Samantha Mostyn AO as Australia’s next Governor-General.

Ms Mostyn will succeed His Excellency General the Honourable David Hurley AC DSC (Ret’d) and will be Australia’s 28th Governor-General when she is sworn in on 1 July 2024.

The Governor-General holds office at the pleasure of The King, however the term is usually understood to be five years.

King Charles is the Australia's Head of State. Under the Australian Constitution, executive power is exercised by the Governor‑General as the King's representative.

The Governor-General is appointed by the King on the advice of the Prime Minister of Australia. The Prime Minister is Head of Government.