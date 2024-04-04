Prince Harry, Meghan Markle chemistry like ‘formation dancers' in new outing

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle performed synchronised actions of warmth during their recent public visit, says an expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently living in the UK, also three matching face expressions to match the mood of the room.

Body language expert Judi James reveals: "Harry and Meghan were clearly in synchronised mode here, with their pics showing them moving together and throwing matching facial expressions like formation dancers in a ballroom contest. The look presents them as a like-minded double act with an even balance of power and status."

She added: "Their synchronised hugging is impressive, especially as they both have their heads hung over the shoulders to ensure a matching camera-friendly moment."