Prince Harry sparks controversy over UK security concerns ahead of May visit

Prince Harry has landed in hot waters after an insider revealed his fears over the security in the United Kingdom ahead of his planned visit in May.



Dragging the Duke of Sussex over his demand for security in the UK, former Royal Correspondent Charles Rae told GB News that Harry should pay for security from his own pocket.

He said that the father-of-two "doesn't know when to stop" as the Duke is all set to visit his home country for the Invictus Games church service to mark its 10th anniversary.

"He thinks that Britain is the most unsafe country in the world. He's clearly not remembered what it's like in the United States,” Rae said of Prince Harry.

"At the moment he's considering appealing yet again, so that's going to add to the public purse,” he added. "I don't think this guy knows when to stop. How many times does he need to be told he's no longer a member of the working Royal Family?

"He is not entitled to have the police protections that are afforded to the Royal Family, which you and I pay for. If he comes here, he's clearly rich enough to pay for his own private security.

“If he comes here and is with or sees members of the Royal Family, he will be covered by the police protection that is around the Royal Family."