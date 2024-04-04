Dakota Fanning, Andrew Scott heap praises on each other

Dakota Fanning and Andrew Scott are coming in the new limited series Ripley, with roles of friend-foe but in reality, both showed love for each other.



At the premiere of their Netflix series, Fanning and Andrew both expressed admiration for each other while talking to a representative of Entertainment Tonight.

"Well, we are so lucky that we are friends in real life and got along so well, Fanning told ET

"I think we have a very similar way of working and I just couldn't have asked for a better person to get to work with. And he's very unlike his character, thank goodness."

She added, "He's just such a brilliant actor. There's nothing he can't do. Yeah, it was a real pleasure."

Despite their characters having tensions throughout the eight-episode limited series, Scott also praised his co-star.

"Dakota is one of the most fun people you could possibly encounter," the actor said.

Scott continued, "We had a great time having slightly icy, thin smile scenes with each other."

The upcoming series which is set to release on April 4, is based on Patricia Highsmith's 1955 crime novel The Talented Mr. Ripley, which also inspired the 1999 film under the same name.



Fanning starred as Marge Sherwood and Scott as Tom Ripley.