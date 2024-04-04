Prince William struggles to prepare Prince George to take over monarchy: ‘He's torn'

File Footage

Prince William is reportedly finding it difficult to prepare his son Prince George for the role of future King of Britain after working hard to ensure he has a normal childhood.



Since King Charles was diagnosed of cancer, the Prince of Wales and Kate Middleton had to change their approach in upbringing their first born, reported Life & Style.

Previously, William revealed that he and Kate haven’t told George about his future in the monarchy. The Prince of Wales said, “As far as we are concerned within our family unit, we are a normal family.”

“There will be a time and a place to bring George up and understand how he fits in in the world. But right now, it’s just a case of keeping a secure, stable environment around him and showing as much love as I can as a father,” he added.

However, things have started to change in the Royal family and “it’s naturally led to conversations about George’s future duties,” the source said.

“They’re helping him comprehend the situation better,” the insider said, adding that William and Kate have had a conversation with George about succession and “what is and will be expected of him.”

“It’s a daunting prospect, but George is a smart boy. He understands that one day he will be king,” the insider added.

However, the process has William shattered as he wanted George to have a as normal childhood as he could. “William is torn,” they said.

“He’s beginning to prepare George, but he still wants his son to have as carefree a childhood as he can — like his mother, [the late Princess] Diana, allowed him to do.”