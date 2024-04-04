Beyoncé, JAY-Z's stars reveal secrets to their long happy marriage

 
Beyoncé and JAY-Z, the beloved Hollywood couple, have been together for over 20 years.

According to PEOPLE report, an astrologer Lisa Stardust shared the secret of their marriage.

Stardust shared that their star signs show a special kind of connection called a planetary square, which means they "strive to comprehend each other."

Even though they are different, JAY-Z and Beyoncé balance each other out.

JAY-Z loves his freedom but also values close relationships as Stardust stated, "his ideal partner is someone who grows and evolves with him, who challenges his mind and is committed to partnership."

Meanwhile, Beyoncé is very thoughtful and "her deep emotional temperament and unwavering loyalty are reserved for those with whom she shares an intimate connection with."

The astrologer further shared with the outlet that their differences actually bring them closer together because they find each other interesting and captivating.

She added, "These variations hold these individuals together because they find them fascinating and captivating."

"Their relationship is proven in the stars, thanks to Saturn, to have a lasting connection.... Jay-Z’s Neptune aligns with Beyoncé's Moon in Scorpio, indicating a shared desire to make their dreams come true and help each other grow," Stardust added.

