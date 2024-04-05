Vera Drew reflects on her journey in 'Joker' parody: Watch

'Joker' inspired Vera Drew to make her parody: Watch

Vera Drew was so inspired by the movie Joker that she decided to make her own parody film, The People's Joker.

According to Variety report, Drew related herself to the movie's story about being overlooked by society and the difficulties of sharing art in a world full of obstacles.

She felt connected to the story as a trans woman facing her own challenges with acceptance and being understood in society.

"Warner Bros. made a Batman movie about class struggle, the mental health crisis, the fact that our city structures and government systems are completely failing." she said.

"My family system failed me. My government is still failing me constantly, and for some reason, I still have to pay them taxes next month. I related to that core element of just wanting to make art and put myself out there. How can I do that in a system that is so rigidly gatekept and so much of it is just an arm of propaganda?" Drew said.

Before working on her The People's Joker, Drew gained experience by collaborating with renowned names in alternative comedy.

She believes in the power of characters like Batman and Joker as modern myths that reflect society's roles and beliefs.

Watch the trailer:



