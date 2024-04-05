Kate Middleton has ‘shifted signals of control' with William in marriage

Kate Middleton is reportedly said to have gained confidence on her romance with Prince William over a number of years.



The Princess of Wales, who married into the Royal Family in 2011, has showcased signs of a healthy union after decades.

Body language expert Judi James told the Mirror: "There's been a powerful shift in their signals of status and control as a loving couple as well as a professional double act.

"This has been a colluded 'revolution' though, not a battle for power. Every step of the way we have also been shown an emotional unfurling as they have been increasingly confident about showing signals of love and affection to the world.

The expert added: "Kate’s introduction as William’s bride did suggest a rather quiet and compliant nature. She was walking behind him at the outset and she entered the royal firm without any disruption. After the boat-rocking of the previous generation’s marriages, Kate looked like the perfect calming presence."

"Their strong mirroring trait has always defined like-minded thinking for this couple but it's the one instigating the poses who tends to be the more powerful presence and it was William copying Kate's waving style and smiles, suggesting she might be a stronger presence than everyone thought,” Judi lauded.