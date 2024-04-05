Prince Harry wants to show Prince William, Kate Middleton he's ‘there for them'

File Footage

Prince Harry is said to be making “extra effort” to show his brother Prince William and Kate Middleton that he is “there for them” despite their years-long rift.

The Duke of Sussex has put his pride aside after discovering the heart shattering news of the Princess of Wales’ cancer diagnosis, an insider has split to The Mirror.

While the source noted that Harry’s priority would be meeting King Charles during his upcoming UK visit, he may also see the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The father-of-two will return to his home country to mark the 10th anniversary of his Invictus Games, just few months after he flew to UK to meet Charles after he was diagnosed of cancer.

"Harry's priority when he comes to England is to see his dad. He is pretty focused on this,” the insider shared Prince Harry’s plans.

"It will be his first port of call when he comes off the plane, to try and spend as much time with King Charles so that they can build bridges and enjoy each other's company like before.

"Harry knows it will be awkward, but it's a time to put pride and differences to one side. He is coming over for his charity work, which is so important to him so he will juggle his schedule accordingly, but seeing his dad will come first.”

The source revealed that Harry wants his family “to get back to the way they were” and to make that happen, he is going to be “making extra effort with his brother Wills too, as difficult as it may be.”

"Now, more than ever, with Kate's cancer diagnosis too, Harry wants them to know he is there for them,” the insider concluded.



