Kate Middleton's plans for Prince Louis birthday disclosed amid cancer battle

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s younger son Prince Louis will celebrate his 6th birthday on April 23 and the Princess of Wales is all set to treat him with a sweet tradition.



According to a report by The Sun, just like in previous years, Kate Middleton, who is undergoing cancer treatment, will try and make the day as special as possible for Prince Louis, following a touching tradition.

The publication, citing Kate Middleton’s 2019 remarks, claims the Princess of Wales may spend the evening in the kitchen baking a special birthday cake to mark Prince Louis birthday.

In 2019, Kate Middleton appeared in Mary Berry's A Berry Royal Christmas and revealed that she "loves" making her children's birthday cakes from scratch - and it's now become somewhat of a household tradition.

Prince William's sweetheart had said, “It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up 'til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much.

"But I love it."