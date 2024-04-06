Kate Middleton's brother shares insight into family life as parents face financial debt

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton has shared an insight into his family life amid reports Middleton family is at the center of some financial troubles.



James Middleton, who welcomed his first baby last year, lifted the lid on his family life with a hilarious post on social media.

He took to Instagram and shared a photo of his dog to make a hilarious admission about raising his young son.

The photo shows one of James' dogs, of which he owns six, looking very sleepy.

James Middleton captioned the post: "My face when I’ve been woken up by the six-month-old at four in the morning."

James hilarious social media post came days amid reports his parents Carole and Michael Middleton were forced to say goodbye to the family business they had operated for several years as they are facing large amounts of debt.



The Us Weekly reported on April 4, “It’s a very worrying time for the family but they are not looking for any assistance from their children and don’t want them to worry.”