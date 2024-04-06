 
Princess Diana's astrologer predicts 'reward' for Queen Camilla as King Charles battles cancer

April 06, 2024

Princess Diana’s astrologer Debbie Frank has predicted ‘reward’ for Queen Camilla amid King Charles cancer battle.

Debbie used to work closely with Prince William and Harry’s late mother Princess Diana.

Debbie had also predicted King Charles' health issues three months ago.

According to Hello magazine, back in January, Debbie told the outlet: "Health issues may be a priority for Charles and Camilla.

"They will want to preserve their energy for what is truly important and cut back on extraneous royal routines and protocols, perhaps relying more on the younger royals to step in.

"Especially in December when Mars reverses on his ascendant and less is more in terms of what he takes on."

The royal astrologer further claims about Queen Camilla, "She dutifully steps up to the plate for royal occasions. March is hard work with stern Saturn putting her through her paces, yet her reward comes in July which is packed with joy."

