Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden's secret to happy married life revealed

Web Desk
April 06, 2024

Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden have discovered a healthy way to deal with marriage problems

Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden have chosen a healthy way to resolve any disagreements they face in their marriage.

An insider has revealed that Cameron and Benji rely on therapy to solve their issues.

"Cameron left Hollywood to focus on her mental health and she’s been a big believer in therapy for years," the tipster told Star magazine.

"She’s told her friends they go together, and that it keeps the communication flowing smoothly and solves problems before they become serious,” they added.

The Holiday star, 51, recently welcomed her second child, a son she and Madden named Cardinal. The couple now share two children. They had their first child Raddix in 2019 via surrogacy.

The duo moved to Montecito from Tinseltown to provide a more “peaceful” neighborhood for their kids. Per the insider, Cameron "loves the quaint town."

Another source revealed that "they were always hoping for a second baby, because they love being parents."

"For years, Cameron wanted to be a mom. She gets very emotional when she talks about the long journey to motherhood. She feels beyond lucky to now have two children," they added. 

